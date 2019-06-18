N.S. RCMP investigating string of thefts from vehicles

Police say they are investigating multiple thefts involving vehicles in the Halifax area over the past month.

Nova Scotia RCMP say there have been 32 reports between May 20 and June 13 of parked vehicles being entered without permission in Lower Sackville.

There were an additional 10 reports of parked vehicles being entered without permission throughout the rest of the area patrolled by Halifax District RCMP.

Police say many vehicles were unlocked at the time and no damage has been reported.

The RCMP added that during that time, 16 vehicles – including ATVs and motorcycles – were reported stolen in the Halifax District RCMP area.

Police are reminding the public to remove all keys, wallets, sunglasses and cash from vehicles, and to close and lock windows and doors.

“Unfortunately, theft can happen anywhere, even in the friendliest, most tightly-knit communities,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a statement,

“Locking your vehicle isn’t you saying that you don’t trust your neighbours. It’s you saying that you won’t tolerate theft in your neighbourhood.”

Police are also reminding residents to secure the rest of their property, including homes, garages and sheds.