June 17, 2019 1:16 pm

7 brand-new vehicles reported stolen from Brockville dealership, police say

By Online Reporter  Global News

Brockville police are investigating a reported theft of seven brand-new vehicles over the weekend.

Brockville police are looking for suspects after seven brand-new vehicles were allegedly stolen from a car dealership on the weekend.

Police say the vehicles were taken from Thousand Islands Toyota sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Two 4Runners, four Highlanders and a Tacoma pickup truck were reported stolen.

According to the Toyota Canada website, the total value of the vehicles is about $250,000.

