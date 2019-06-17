7 brand-new vehicles reported stolen from Brockville dealership, police say

Brockville police are looking for suspects after seven brand-new vehicles were allegedly stolen from a car dealership on the weekend.

Police say the vehicles were taken from Thousand Islands Toyota sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Two 4Runners, four Highlanders and a Tacoma pickup truck were reported stolen.

According to the Toyota Canada website, the total value of the vehicles is about $250,000.