7 brand-new vehicles reported stolen from Brockville dealership, police say

Brockville police are looking for suspects after seven brand-new vehicles were allegedly stolen from a car dealership on the weekend.
Police say the vehicles were taken from Thousand Islands Toyota sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Two 4Runners, four Highlanders and a Tacoma pickup truck were reported stolen.
According to the Toyota Canada website, the total value of the vehicles is about $250,000.
