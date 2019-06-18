REM link to West Island ‘on time and on budget’ to be in service as of 2023

Work to build the $6.3-billion electric train line — the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) — is progressing and is still scheduled to finish on time by the end of 2023.

While reaching that goal might not be easy, there are thousands of workers and officials involved in making the deadline.

In the West Island alone, there are 250 workers on site to build the line to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

More than 14 kilometres of tracks will be elevated with three stations above ground: des Sources; Pointe-Claire and Kirkland. The station at Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue will be at ground level, while the Technoparc station in the Saint-Laurent borough and the Trudeau Airport station will be underground.

A special boring machine will start digging a 3.5-kilometre tunnel between the Technoparc and Trudeau Airport stations this fall.

In Saint-Laurent and Pointe-Claire, massive orange launching beams are on site to help assemble thousands of 50-ton concrete segments used to help support the elevated network.

The beams help workers build part of the rail lines and speed up construction. The process can be seven to fourteen times faster than traditional methods.

Steal yellow beams are to allow #REM workers to hoist concrete piers and attach them together. Sources, Pointe-Claire & Kirkland stations will be above ground stations. Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue at ground level. Technoparc and Airports stations will be below ground. @REMgrandmtl pic.twitter.com/fpoNLy4ys3 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 18, 2019

“It’s really pretty efficient to build this aerial structure,” Jean-Vincent Lacroix, REM Spokesperson told reporters.

The REM project, covering Greater Montreal, is the largest mass transit network since the opening of Montreal’s Metro in the 1960s.

The work schedule is divided into three segments:

The South Shore span, including trains running over the new Samuel de Champlain Bridge, is slated to be delivered by the end of 2021.

The downtown section, which is mostly underground, and part of the Deux-Montagnes line, is due by the end of 2022.

And the rest by the end of 2023.

The $6.3 Billion #REM project is one time and budget according to @REMgrandmtl officials. @CDPQInfra. Finish date is 2023. But first line to South Shire will be ready at end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/BUsj8u5m2W — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 18, 2019

“We feel we are on a good track,” Robert Nadeau, the REM Deputy Project Manager, told Global News.