Former IWK Health Centre CEO could face long trial on fraud charges

The lawyer for the former CEO of Halifax’s IWK Health Centre says his client has chosen to face fraud and breach of trust charges in a trial before provincial court.

Tracy Kitch‘s lawyer, Joel Pink, says the date for a three- to four-week trial will be set on July 2.

Pink did not enter a plea for his client, but Crown attorney Peter Dostal said outside court he expects Kitch to enter a not guilty plea at the next court appearance.

Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.

The former executive at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto resigned as CEO of Atlantic Canada’s largest children’s hospital in August 2017.

An independent review concluded she owed tens of thousands of dollars for “potentially personal” expenses charged to her IWK corporate credit card.