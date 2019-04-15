Former IWK CEO Tracy Kitch to make plea on fraud, breach of trust charges

The former CEO of Halifax’s IWK Health Centre is expected to make a plea on fraud and breach of trust charges in June.

Tracy Kitch’s case was put off Monday in Halifax provincial court until June 10 for election and plea.

Defence lawyer Joel Pink said in an interview that Crown and defence lawyers will be meeting in the meantime, although he wouldn’t elaborate as to why.

Kitch, a former executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, resigned as CEO of the Halifax children’s hospital in August 2017.

An independent review had concluded she owed tens of thousands of dollars for “potentially personal” expenses charged to her IWK corporate credit card.

Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000.