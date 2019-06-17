Kitchener man arrested in connection with home invasions at Waterloo residence

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a pair of home invasions that occurred at a home in Waterloo last week.

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old Kitchener man on Saturday in connection to the incidents, which occurred on Cedarbrae Avenue on June 9 and June 12.

He has been charged with a number of offences including break and enter commit, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, police also seized a number of items including a 12,000 volt conducted energy weapon, a switch-blade, suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine and $1,000 worth of Canadian currency.

Last week, police announced that several men forced their way into a home on Cedarbrae Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. on June 12.

Once inside, police say they attempted to assault a man.

Police said the same home had also been invaded on the night of June 9, when six people including a woman, allegedly forced their way into the home before assaulting the man with an edged weapon before taking off in dark-coloured SUVs.

At the time, officers were looking into whether the two incidents were connected.

Police say that Saturday’s arrest was connected to both of the home invasions and that officers are working to identify the other suspects involved.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.