Closures on Idylwyld Drive hitting nighttime drivers on Tuesday in Saskatoon

Two full closures on Idylwyld Drive will allow workers to remove sign structures on Tuesday night, according to the City of Saskatoon.

The northbound exit ramp will be closed at Idylwyld Drive North and Circle Drive East starting at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 18, city officials said, and expected to be done by 6 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 of Saskatoon’s oldest neighbourhoods focus of water and sewer upgrades

The Ruth Street exit will also be closing for sign structure removal on Tuesday.

Starting at 10 p.m. on June 18, officials said southbound traffic will be closed on Idylwyld Drive South from St. George Avenue to Ruth Street East.

This work, which is expected to take one night to complete, will see traffic detoured onto Ruth.

WATCH (June 11, 2019): Saskatoon exploring electric transit bus pilot project

Saskatoon Transit will run as scheduled.

People can check their commute ahead of time via the city’s road restrictions and construction projects interactive map online.

Motorists are reminded by the city to stay alert and obey posted signage at all construction zones.