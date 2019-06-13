Saskatoon’s Avalon Dog Park closing for expansion work

A Saskatoon dog park will be temporarily closed to pet owners next week in order to complete phase two of an expansion, according to city officials.

Avalon Dog Park, located at the south end of Broadway at Glasgow Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. CT on June 17 to 12 p.m. on June 19.

The closure will allow crews to complete pathway connections and remove temporary fencing to finalize phase two of the park’s 2.6-acre expansion, the city said.

Lack of rainfall impacted the turf establishment and as a result, further work will be required to complete the turf development prior to opening, according to the City of Saskatoon’s website.

During the closure, users can access 10 other city dog parks:

Caswell – Avenue F North and 31st Street West, next to Mayfair Pool;

Chief Whitecap – access via Saskatchewan Crescent off of Cartwright Street;

Fred Mendel – Avenue W South and 17th Street West;

Hampton Village – north on Range Road 3060;

Hyde Park – south end of Hyde Park, adjacent to Boychuk Drive;

Paul Mostaway – Richardson Road, east of McClocklin Road;

Pierre Radisson – between 32nd Street and 33rd Street at Faulkner Crescent;

Silverwood – access off Kinnear Avenue or the east end of Adilman Drive;

Southwest – off Valley Road, near Cedar Villa Estates; and

Sutherland Beach – west off Central Avenue, north of Attridge Drive.

Phases one and two of Avalon Dog Park will be open to the public starting at noon on June 19.

A valid dog licence is required to use any dog park and owners should ensure their dog has up to date vaccinations prior to visiting the dog park, according to the city’s website.