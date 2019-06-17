Vancouver police arrest 50-year-old man following violent West End home invasion

Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a violent home invasion in the West End that left a woman with serious injuries on Friday.

According to police, the suspect entered an apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday through an unlocked patio door.

The suspect allegedly stole a number of items and violently assaulted a 29-year-old woman inside. She was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

“As you can imagine this would be quite traumatic and quite an experience for her, so we wish her a speedy recovery. She was hospitalized,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Police said on Monday they had arrested 50-year-old Paul Doczi on Saturday in connection with the incident, adding that he remains in custody.

Robillard said Doczi was known to police and had an “extensive” record with authorities in more than one province.

Crown counsel has approved charges of aggravated assault, break and enter and theft, and police say they anticipate forwarding additional charges.

“This was a priority investigation, and we are pleased we were able to get the suspect into custody fairly quickly,” Robillard.

“We are continuing to support the victim in this assault and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Robillard said police were still looking into a motive and what Doczi was doing in the area at the time, but added police believe this was an isolated incident.

Doczi is due to appear in court on June 28.