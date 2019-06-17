Peterborough woman arrested in connection with reported thefts at grocery store
A Peterborough woman has been charged following a series of reported thefts at a downtown grocery store this spring.
Peterborough police investigated reported incidents of theft on May 28, June 12 and again on Saturday, when a woman allegedly entered a Brock Street grocery store and selected items off the shelves. In each incident, the suspect allegedly concealed the items in a backpack and then exited the store without paying for the merchandise.
Police say that on Sunday, the suspect attended the police station where, as a result of the investigation, she was placed under arrest.
Jazmin Claudette Fisher, 33, of Normandy Street in Peterborough, is charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 16.
