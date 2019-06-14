Vehicle reported stolen in Mississauga recovered in Lindsay: police

A man and woman from the GTA face theft charges after a reported stolen vehicle from Mississauga was located in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Cobourg man accused of theft, assaulting loss-prevention officer: Police

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 9:15 p.m., officers received information about a vehicle parked at a residence on Victoria Avenue North in Lindsay. Police investigated and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Mississauga earlier that day.

Officers located a man sitting in the driver’s seat. He and a woman inside a home on Victoria Avenue were arrested.

WATCH: (May 28, 2019) Peterborough police say vehicle break-ins on the rise

Bradley Albert Walsom, 32, of Mississauga, and Pamela Carol Shubrook, 35, of Brampton were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Walsom was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

READ MORE: ‘A devastating loss’: Thieves allegedly rip off $25K worth of therapy dog equipment

He’s scheduled for a court appearance in Lindsay on July 18. Shubrook was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.