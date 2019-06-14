Vehicle reported stolen in Mississauga recovered in Lindsay: police
A man and woman from the GTA face theft charges after a reported stolen vehicle from Mississauga was located in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 9:15 p.m., officers received information about a vehicle parked at a residence on Victoria Avenue North in Lindsay. Police investigated and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Mississauga earlier that day.
Officers located a man sitting in the driver’s seat. He and a woman inside a home on Victoria Avenue were arrested.
Bradley Albert Walsom, 32, of Mississauga, and Pamela Carol Shubrook, 35, of Brampton were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Walsom was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.
He’s scheduled for a court appearance in Lindsay on July 18. Shubrook was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.
