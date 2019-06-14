Crime
June 14, 2019 4:27 pm

Vehicle reported stolen in Mississauga recovered in Lindsay: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Global Peterborough / File
A A

A man and woman from the GTA face theft charges after a reported stolen vehicle from Mississauga was located in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Cobourg man accused of theft, assaulting loss-prevention officer: Police

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say around 9:15 p.m., officers received information about a vehicle parked at a residence on Victoria Avenue North in Lindsay. Police investigated and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address in Mississauga earlier that day.

Officers located a man sitting in the driver’s seat. He and a woman inside a home on Victoria Avenue were arrested.

WATCH: (May 28, 2019) Peterborough police say vehicle break-ins on the rise

Bradley Albert Walsom, 32, of Mississauga, and Pamela Carol Shubrook, 35, of Brampton were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Walsom was additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

READ MORE: ‘A devastating loss’: Thieves allegedly rip off $25K worth of therapy dog equipment

He’s scheduled for a court appearance in Lindsay on July 18. Shubrook was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auto Theft
City of Kawartha Lakes
GTA
Kawartha Lakes
lindsay
Lindsay Police
Mississauga
possession of stolen property

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.