Peterborough man accused of stealing cigarettes from Chemong Road store

A Peterborough man has been arrested following an alleged break-in at a convenience store early Sunday in which hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes were reportedly stolen.

Police say that around 3:10 a.m., a person allegedly broke into a Chemong Road convenience store and stole approximately $800 worth of cigarettes and other merchandise.

The incident was reported to police, and officers were dispatched to the scene.

Police say a suspect was identified, and about three hours later, officers located him in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets, where he was arrested.

Dustin Bradley Barnett, 34, of no fixed address, is charged with break and enter.

The accused appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again in court later on Monday.

