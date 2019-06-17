Canada
Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak in Halifax this fall

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Former U.S. president Barack Obama will speak at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 13, 2019.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is set to speak on leadership, hope and civic engagement at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 13.

The talk will be presented by Atlantic Credit Unions to mark the 70th anniversary of credit unions in Nova Scotia.

Atlantic Credit Unions announced the speaking engagement in a press conference on Monday.

Tickets to the event go on sale on June 29, with other details to be announced in the coming days.

