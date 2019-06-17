Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak in Halifax this fall

Former U.S. president Barack Obama is set to speak on leadership, hope and civic engagement at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Nov. 13.

The talk will be presented by Atlantic Credit Unions to mark the 70th anniversary of credit unions in Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Obama talks of populism’s ‘primal’ narrative in visit to Ottawa

Atlantic Credit Unions announced the speaking engagement in a press conference on Monday.

Tickets to the event go on sale on June 29, with other details to be announced in the coming days.