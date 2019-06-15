Tractor parade rolls through downtown Winnipeg

It was an unfamiliar sight for many Winnipeggers downtown Saturday morning.

Dozens of tractors paraded through the city to celebrate Manitoba’s agricultural history.

The tractors made their way from The Forks down through Portage and Main towards the Red River Ex grounds.

The tractors are now on display at Red River Exhibition Park along with a threshing machine and a steam engine.

The parade was organized by the Manitoba Agricultural Museum as part of the lead-up to the 65th annual Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede. This year’s stampede runs in Austin, Man., from July 25 to 28.