June 15, 2019 3:47 pm

Tractor parade rolls through downtown Winnipeg

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Tractors made their way through Winnipeg Saturday as part of the Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede.

Austin Siragusa / Global News
It was an unfamiliar sight for many Winnipeggers downtown Saturday morning.

Dozens of tractors paraded through the city to celebrate Manitoba’s agricultural history.

The tractors made their way from The Forks down through Portage and Main towards the Red River Ex grounds.

Still0615_00004

Still0615_00006

Still0615_00005

Still0615_00003

The tractors are now on display at Red River Exhibition Park along with a threshing machine and a steam engine.

The parade was organized by the Manitoba Agricultural Museum as part of the lead-up to the 65th annual Manitoba Threshermen’s Reunion and Stampede. This year’s stampede runs in Austin, Man., from July 25 to 28.

austin manitoba
Downtown Winnipeg
Manitoba Agricultural Museum
Manitoba Threshermen's Reunion and Stampede
Portage And Main
Tractor
Tractor Parade
Tractor Parade Winnipeg

