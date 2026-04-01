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Entertainment

Be careful what you believe this April Fools’ Day

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted April 1, 2026 8:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'April Fools’ Day'
April Fools’ Day
WATCH: It's April Fools' Day!
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April Fools’ Day is putting a funny feeling in the air and while some people are well aware of the day, others aren’t paying too much mind to it.

One psychologist, Dr. Toby Rutner, says pranking and telling jokes can actually serve as a bonding experience and the day can bring people together. While some jokes can be played on friends, others can be received unknowingly.

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Warman, Sask., city council announced they’ll be approving a Senior’s Only Zipline to improve seniors mobility and ability to travel throughout the city. With even government’s getting in on the fun, make sure to double-check information before acting on it to ensure you’re not a victim to a April Fools’ joke.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

Stick to the Facts

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