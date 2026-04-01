Be careful what you believe this April Fools’ Day

Send this page to someone via email

April Fools’ Day is putting a funny feeling in the air and while some people are well aware of the day, others aren’t paying too much mind to it.

One psychologist, Dr. Toby Rutner, says pranking and telling jokes can actually serve as a bonding experience and the day can bring people together. While some jokes can be played on friends, others can be received unknowingly.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Warman, Sask., city council announced they’ll be approving a Senior’s Only Zipline to improve seniors mobility and ability to travel throughout the city. With even government’s getting in on the fun, make sure to double-check information before acting on it to ensure you’re not a victim to a April Fools’ joke.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.