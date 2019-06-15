1 injured in Pointe-Saint-Charles shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. Saturday after gunshots were heard in Pointe-Saint-Charles.

The victim was found in a depanneur on Coleraine Street near Charlevoix, said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two guns were found at the scene.

Police believe it was a drug-related conflict.

No arrests were made. The site was closed off for investigation and has since reopened to the public.

