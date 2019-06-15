Regina police investigating shots fired at house near Scott Collegiate

Regina police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in North Central Friday night.

It happened at a home in the 1200 block of Athol Street, across from Scott Collegiate.

READ MORE: Regina police asking for information after a house was shot

According to police, officers were parked nearby in the 3300 block of 6th Avenue when they heard gunshots around 11 p.m.

There are no reported injuries.

READ MORE: ‘I know this feeling’: Jenaya Wapemoose’s family searching for answers, again

Police are still searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.