Saskatoon airport to welcome 1st rideshare service

A rideshare service is coming to the Saskatoon airport.

Rel8well Travel Incorporated, providers of REL8 rideshare service announced it has signed a five-year agreement with Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

The partnership agreement allows customers to use REL8, via its app, to and from the airport starting on June 24.

“We are very excited to welcome REL8 to the airport as one of our first rideshare operators,” CJ Dushinski, vice-president of business development and service quality for Skyxe Saskatoon Airport, said in a press release.

“We have been working hard over the past several months to bring this type of service to the airport for our guests and look forward to finally making it a reality.”

Founded in 2016 in Alberta, REL8 chose Saskatoon as its first city of operation in Canada.