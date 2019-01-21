Consumer
January 21, 2019 5:49 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 5:50 pm

Saskatoon airport implements flat taxi rates based on zones

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A new zone-based fare program applies to taxis taking travellers to and from the Skyxe Saskatoon Airport.

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport has introduced flat taxi fares for people arriving and leaving the city.

It said its zone-based rates are designed to provide airport travellers with “guaranteed and reliable” fares, and eliminate any perception cab drivers will take a less efficient route.

While traffic patterns impact meter pricing, zone fares take into account the average trip time and distance for each zone.

Skyxe said zone-based fares are the most preferred model by all Canadian Airport Ground Transportation Association (CAGTA) members based on transparency of pricing.

Only Skyxe-licensed taxi operators will offer zone fares from the airport. Unlicensed providers will follow a meter rate as per municipal bylaw.

Skyxe said it shared its zone-based fare program with City of Saskatoon for review prior to launching it on Jan. 17.

The zone fares include an airport taxi trip fee. This $2 charge on each commercial airport trip is used to reinvest into airport road and curb infrastructure.

Skyxe said these fees are also the industry standard.

