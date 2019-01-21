Saskatoon airport implements flat taxi rates based on zones
Skyxe Saskatoon Airport has introduced flat taxi fares for people arriving and leaving the city.
It said its zone-based rates are designed to provide airport travellers with “guaranteed and reliable” fares, and eliminate any perception cab drivers will take a less efficient route.
READ MORE: 100 Saskatoon Transit buses displaying real-time locations via apps
While traffic patterns impact meter pricing, zone fares take into account the average trip time and distance for each zone.
Skyxe said zone-based fares are the most preferred model by all Canadian Airport Ground Transportation Association (CAGTA) members based on transparency of pricing.
Only Skyxe-licensed taxi operators will offer zone fares from the airport. Unlicensed providers will follow a meter rate as per municipal bylaw.
Skyxe said it shared its zone-based fare program with City of Saskatoon for review prior to launching it on Jan. 17.
READ MORE: WestJet offering new Saskatoon flight service to Orlando, Fla.
The zone fares include an airport taxi trip fee. This $2 charge on each commercial airport trip is used to reinvest into airport road and curb infrastructure.
Skyxe said these fees are also the industry standard.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.