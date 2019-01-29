Canada
January 29, 2019 12:21 pm

Saskatoon airport sees 1.5M travellers in 2018

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon airport had its busiest year with 1,518,980 passengers passing through in 2018.

File / Global News
A A

The Saskatoon Intetnational Airport ended 2018 with a total of 1,518,980 passengers passing through.

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport said this was a 3.8 per cent increase over 2017 and a new record for its passenger traffic.

READ MORE: Saskatoon airport implements flat taxi rates based on zones


Story continues below

It added that Skyxe continues to focus on a one-stop strategy that provides its guests with access to 245 destinations from the city.

“Focusing on our vision to be Canada’s most valued airport experience, Skyxe continues to enhance its facilities and operations with projects aligned with our 2040 airport master plan,” Skyxe President and CEO Stephen Maybury said in a news release.

“In 2018, we completed a major curbside renovation that now provides an expanded area for public and commercial requirements. Our parking products were enhanced with new technology and expanded to offer a variety of options for our diverse community’s needs.”

WATCH BELOW: Falcon controlling wild birds at Saskatoon airport

In the Airports Council International’s airport service quality program, Skyxe ranked third among Canadian airports for overall satisfaction, as well as first in the category of ambience.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Travel
Airports Council International
passenger traffic
Saskatoon Airport
Saskatoon Airport Passengers
Skyxe Saskatoon Airport
Travel

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.