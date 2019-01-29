Saskatoon airport sees 1.5M travellers in 2018

The Saskatoon Intetnational Airport ended 2018 with a total of 1,518,980 passengers passing through.

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport said this was a 3.8 per cent increase over 2017 and a new record for its passenger traffic.

It added that Skyxe continues to focus on a one-stop strategy that provides its guests with access to 245 destinations from the city.

“Focusing on our vision to be Canada’s most valued airport experience, Skyxe continues to enhance its facilities and operations with projects aligned with our 2040 airport master plan,” Skyxe President and CEO Stephen Maybury said in a news release.

“In 2018, we completed a major curbside renovation that now provides an expanded area for public and commercial requirements. Our parking products were enhanced with new technology and expanded to offer a variety of options for our diverse community’s needs.”

In the Airports Council International’s airport service quality program, Skyxe ranked third among Canadian airports for overall satisfaction, as well as first in the category of ambience.