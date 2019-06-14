Funnel clouds possible in southern Alberta on Friday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for parts of southern Alberta on Friday to alert residents that “conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”

“Reports of funnel clouds have been received by storm spotters southwest of Medicine Hat at 12:30 p.m.,” the weather agency said on its website. “It is expected that the threat for funnel clouds will continue into the afternoon hours.”

Funnel clouds are normally created by “weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms” but do not normally pose a danger near the ground, Environment Canada said.

However, the weather agency said that if conditions “become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes,” it would be issuing watches and warnings.

