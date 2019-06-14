Calgary police lay first-degree murder charge in 2016 death

Calgary police have charged a man with first-degree murder in relation to a 2016 death.

In the early morning of Aug. 12, 2016, emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. Crews found Louie Mojica seriously injured in the front seat of a car. Mojica later died at the scene.

Following the release of a surveillance photo to the public and an extensive investigation, police charged Jimmy Troung, 27, with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said Troung also faces first-degree murder charges relating to the September 2016 Calgary deaths of 34-year-old Cuc Lung and 38-year-old Quang Tran, and an October 2016 Edmonton death of 30-year-old Phu Phan.

Police believe the four deaths in the three-month span were targeted attacks connected to an organized crime group. Police also say investigations continue and believe there are additional people involved.

Anyone with more information about these incidents are asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.