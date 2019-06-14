Wait, There’s More podcast: The Toronto Raptors are champions

The Toronto Raptors are champions. Thursday night in Toronto was magical. In the sixth game of the NBA Championship Finals, the Toronto Raptors won 114-110, beating out the Golden State Warriors to win the Raptors’ first championship in franchise history.

READ MORE: Raptors NBA Championship victory parade planned for downtown Toronto Monday

The Raptors win. That’s it. That’s the podcast.

We’ll talk to Jeff Semple from Global News. He was at the Oracle Arena as time ticked down on a historic night. We also check in with Vivek Jacob, an editor at Yahoo Sports Canada, and we connect with Kathleen Newman-Bremang, a staff writer for Refinery 29 and contributor to Lainey Gossip and a Raptors superfan.

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Wait, There’s More” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Wait, There’s More page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “Wait, There’s More” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Wait, There’s More page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.