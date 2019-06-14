Canada
June 14, 2019 5:01 pm

Wait, There’s More podcast: The Toronto Raptors are champions

By

While the Toronto Raptors celebrated their NBA championship over the Golden State Warriors in California, Toronto fans celebrated their victory downtown into the wee hours.

The Toronto Raptors are champions. Thursday night in Toronto was magical. In the sixth game of the NBA Championship Finals, the Toronto Raptors won 114-110, beating out the Golden State Warriors to win the Raptors’ first championship in franchise history.

The Raptors win. That’s it. That’s the podcast.

We’ll talk to Jeff Semple from Global News. He was at the Oracle Arena as time ticked down on a historic night. We also check in with Vivek Jacob, an editor at Yahoo Sports Canada, and we connect with Kathleen Newman-Bremang, a staff writer for Refinery 29 and contributor to Lainey Gossip and a Raptors superfan.

