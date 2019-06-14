Raptors NBA Championship victory parade planned for downtown Toronto Monday

The excitement in Toronto isn’t over yet as the city has planned a victory parade and fan rally to celebrate the Raptors‘ NBA Championship title for Monday.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said in a news release that the parade is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Princes’ Gates, located on the Exhibition Place grounds.

It will head east on Lakeshore Boulevard to York Street, then north towards University Avenue before entering Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally with the fans from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said the team is looking forward to showing off the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the city, knowing how much it means to fans in Toronto and across Canada.

“Bringing the NBA Championship to Toronto is the realization of a goal for our team and for our players, and we are thrilled to be able to celebrate together with our fans.”

The parade will feature double-decker buses carrying the team with the trophy as they head to city hall for the fan rally. MLSE said it expects to have a large crowd before the parade’s arrival.

WATCH: NBA Finals — The moment Raptors win NBA title captured across Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory said everyone at city hall will be working together to make sure the parade is a memorable event for fans.

“We are so proud of our Toronto Raptors and this history-making finals run,” Tory said.

“On behalf of the residents of Toronto, I want to congratulate and thank the players, coaches and the entire Toronto Raptors organization for bringing home our city’s first NBA championship!”

READ MORE: The Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship sparked mighty clever social media reactions

Fans are expected to be out in full Raptors colours and gear for the rally. A parade viewing party will also be taking place at Coronation Park, located near the start of the parade, to help relieve congestion along the route.

WATCH: Toronto Raptors clinch NBA Championship in Game 6 win over Golden State Warriors