The Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship sparked mighty clever social media reactions

The Toronto Raptors won Canada’s first NBA championship Thursday, spawning a wave of celebration from fans across the country.

The Raptors’ victory also spawned some clever — and hilarious — reactions on social media.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) had an important question for the Raptors when they come back to the Great White North:

“God” — or whoever handles “God’s” Twitter account — appeared to cheer for one particular team, prompting one user to ask, “See, knew, IF there is a God, he’d be Canadian.”

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!#NBAFinals2019 — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 14, 2019

The Raptors themselves suspected a higher plan was being carried out.

Olympic skating champion Tessa Virtue posted a photo from her viewing party — apparently she and her friends couldn’t find a bigger screen.

And the Rogers Cup tennis tournament jumped in on the excitement, too.

It’s not like a 🎾 tournament to do this, but: 🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀#WeTheNorth @Raptors — Rogers Cup (@rogerscup) June 14, 2019

Then there was this tweet, from actor and comedian Vir Das, who noted that while the Raptors just won their first championship, it’s not the first time a raptor has won anything.

Meanwhile, Export Development Canada (EDC) wasn’t being funny when it noted the history of the game — but it was all too happy to see a Canadian export make its way back to where it came from.

Congrats @Raptors on the historic win! So proud to see this great Canadian export come home.#wethenorth #rethinkexport pic.twitter.com/I9utvb0dWk — EDC (@ExportDevCanada) June 14, 2019