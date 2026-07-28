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1 comment

  1. Les
    July 28, 2026 at 5:41 pm

    Keeping an eye on our kids seemed to have worked pretty well for them.

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Canada

Manitoba to install fencing at provincial park following recent drownings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘A tragedy’: Family of boy who drowned in Manitoba park in 2023 speaks out'
‘A tragedy’: Family of boy who drowned in Manitoba park in 2023 speaks out
RELATED: ‘A tragedy’: Family of boy who drowned in Manitoba park in 2023 speaks out
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The Manitoba government says it will install fencing and other safety measures where two boys drowned earlier this month.

Brothers Aaron and Maximo Au Ramirez, aged 13 and 10 years old, were swept into fast-moving rapids that lead into Nutimik Lake.

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Environment Minister Mike Moyes says planned updates to the site in Whiteshell Provincial Park also include building a fenced viewing area and updating signage installed in 2023.

The old sign was installed after 12-year-old Usaid Habib drowned at the site.

Moyes says the government’s response comes after a safety assessment on high-risk trails across the province that he ordered be completed after the latest tragedy.

The province says it is still reviewing whether added safety measures are needed at other spots in the province’s more than 90 parks.

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