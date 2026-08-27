Helicopter rescue for B.C. climber stung by wasps 100 times

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A climber in British Columbia was rescued by helicopter after being stung more than 100 times by wasps in backcountry north of Vancouver.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue says in a social media post on Tuesday that the female climber was on Redoubt Wall near Loggers Creek when she encountered the insects.

A ground team was sent to the scene with emergency medical supplies in case of a “serious systemic reaction” to the stings.

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Lions Bay Search and Rescue says they requested a helicopter extraction by North Shore Rescue as it was clear the climber would not be able to hike out.

Rescuers were dropped to the site to help airlift the climber through heavy tree canopy, and they were transferred to BC Emergency Health Services for care.

Redoubt Wall is about 40 kilometres north of Vancouver along the Sea to Sky Highway.

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“This is another reminder that wasp encounters can become a serious backcountry medical emergency very quickly, particularly when someone receives a large number of stings,” Lions Bay Search and Rescue says.