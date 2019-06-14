School bus driver arrested after allegedly driving while impaired, crashing bus

A man from New Brunswick has been arrested after allegedly driving a school bus while impaired, going off the road and crashing into a ditch.

New Brunswick RMCP say the incident occurred on Lilloett Drive in Chipman, N.B., shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a school bus in the ditch. The driver of the bus was the only person on board when the crash occurred, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say the bus was being towed out of the ditch.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police say that a short time later, a 63-year-old man was arrested at a home on Maple Avenue in Chipman.

The man was released on a promise to appear in Burton Provincial Court on Sept. 23.

The man’s drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days as a result of the incident.