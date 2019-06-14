Tickets on sale for Garth Brooks’ second Regina show

Tickets are now on sale for country megastar Garth Brooks’ second show at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, which takes place on Friday, August 9.

The first show, which takes place on Saturday, August 10, sold out in 59 minutes.

READ MORE: ‘The process was not ideal’: Garth Brooks fans sound off on ticket sale process

Some fans expressed disappointment, saying they were booted off the Ticketmaster site while still in the queue to get tickets. Others said people that logged in after them got through the queue first.

The second show was announced Monday, much to the delight of fans looking for a second chance to see Brooks perform.

I am going to get tickets for #GARTHinREGINA I am going to get tickets for #GARTHinREGINA I am going to get tickets for #GARTHinREGINA I am going to get tickets for #GARTHinREGINA I am going to get tickets for #GARTHinREGINA#PositiveSelfTalk — Darren Sproat 🇨🇦 (@DarrenSproat) June 14, 2019

Mosaic Stadium usually has a capacity of 33,000 seats, but can be expanded to 40,000 for events like the Brooks concert. These are the only Canadian dates on Brooks’ stadium tour.

READ MORE: Sask. musicians speak out about Garth Brooks overlapping Regina Folk Fest