Garth Brooks’ Regina show sells out in 59 minutes

It’s official. Garth Brooks‘ August 10 show at Mosaic Stadium sold out in under an hour.

The concert was announced last month and billed as the first country concert to be held at Mosaic Stadium. The stadium can hold over 33,000 people in its standard arrangement, but can be expanded to accommodate 40,000. Tickets went on sale at 10 am on Ticketmaster this morning with an individual purchase limit of 8. Some fans who were unable to purchase tickets took to social media to express their frustration.

So for those of you that got tickets… how? I waited in the pre que and then got to the regular que and it was all gone by the time I got to the front. #GARTHinREGINA — Joey Hine (@joshine) June 7, 2019

So annoyed with @Ticketmaster! Was in the queue for #GARTHinREGINA on the app and was able to select seats.. then I got two different error messages. Couldn’t be processed or an error occurred. Horrible service! @garthbrooks 🤬 — Jessica Konecsni (@jesskonecsni) June 7, 2019

Others who were unable to snag seats voiced their desire for Brooks to add a second show in Regina.

SOLD OUT! 😳

Hey Garth, how about another show or two? #GARTHinREGINA https://t.co/JdumULROSz — Darren Sproat 🇨🇦 (@DarrenSproat) June 7, 2019

So sad I couldn’t get tickets because they sold out so quickly. Let’s announce that Sun concert. We know you’re going to !!😉 #garthinregina — Kelly Brossart (@kellybrossart) June 7, 2019

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere touched on that idea at the concert announcement in May.

“We certainly hope [for more dates], and I believe there’s a strong appetite to have him come here and by all indications, it will be sold out,” he said.

More details to come.