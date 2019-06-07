Garth Brooks’ Regina show sells out in 59 minutes

It’s official. Garth Brooks‘ August 10 show at Mosaic Stadium sold out in under an hour.
The concert was announced last month and billed as the first country concert to be held at Mosaic Stadium. The stadium can hold over 33,000 people in its standard arrangement, but can be expanded to accommodate 40,000. Tickets went on sale at 10 am on Ticketmaster this morning with an individual purchase limit of 8. Some fans who were unable to purchase tickets took to social media to express their frustration.
Others who were unable to snag seats voiced their desire for Brooks to add a second show in Regina.
Regina Mayor Michael Fougere touched on that idea at the concert announcement in May.
“We certainly hope [for more dates], and I believe there’s a strong appetite to have him come here and by all indications, it will be sold out,” he said.
