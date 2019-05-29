Garth Brooks playing Regina’s Mosaic Stadium
One of the top country acts of all-time is coming to Regina.
Garth Brooks will be playing Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10.
This will be Brooks’ first time playing in Regina as a headline artist, and the first country concert at the stadium.
Tickets for the concert, priced at $94.95 including all fees, go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. at Ticketmaster.
There is an eight-ticket limit and no advance sales.
Brooks was last in Saskatchewan in June 2016 when he played six sold-out shows in Saskatoon.
