Garth Brooks playing Regina’s Mosaic Stadium

One of the top country acts of all-time is coming to Regina.

Garth Brooks will be playing Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This will be Brooks’ first time playing in Regina as a headline artist, and the first country concert at the stadium.

Tickets for the concert, priced at $94.95 including all fees, go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. at Ticketmaster.

There is an eight-ticket limit and no advance sales.

Brooks was last in Saskatchewan in June 2016 when he played six sold-out shows in Saskatoon.

