Warning issued ahead of Garth Brooks’ ticket sales

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ Mosaic Stadium show in Regina go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and the province is putting out a warning about potential scams.

Re-sellers are not allowed to sell tickets within 48 hours of when they go on sale but after that, they are allowed to advertise and sell tickets, most of which are usually inflated.

If there are tickets from a private seller on sale within that time frame, they are not following rules pertaining to the Ticket Sales Act.

The act protects Saskatchewan consumers by regulating ticket sales to entertainment and sporting events. By instating the 48-hour time-frame, local residents have the first chance to buy tickets.

After that, the risk of buying fake tickets or inflated ones gets higher.

Are you buying fake tickets?

If tickets are listed for sale without specific seat numbers, or if a Canadian show’s tickets are listed in U.S. dollars, that could mean the tickets you’re buying are fake.

In order to protect yourself, the government of Saskatchewan advises people to purchase with a credit card.

If you buy from a resale site and get a fake ticket, it may be easier to get a refund by purchasing tickets with a credit card compared to cash or debit.

Buyers who may have purchased fake tickets can file a formal complaint about ticket sales to the Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour hits Regina’s Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10.