Halifax unveils first ‘local street bikeway’ at Vernon Street and Jubilee Road

New signs and new rules have come to the intersection of Vernon Street and Jubilee Road in Halifax.

The signs indicate the city has introduced its first “local street bikeway,” a tool that will be used to provide “safe, comfortable and convenient” routes for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Halifax announced the new signs had been installed on Vernon Street via Twitter on Friday.

The signs prohibit through traffic at the intersection for all vehicles except for bicycles. That means cars must turn either left or right onto Jubilee Road.

The street has also been modified in a way that will help lower vehicle speeds and allow for cyclists to comfortably share the road with vehicles — all without the need for designated bicycle lanes.

The efforts are part of Halifax’s regional cycling network, which is outlined in the municipality’s integrated mobility plan.