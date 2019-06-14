‘Degrassi’ Palooza bringing 25 cast members together for 3-day reunion

The original cast members of Degrassi High are getting together for a three-day nostalgia fest.

Degrassi fans can relive their glory days at the fictional school in the 1980s and ’90s from June 14-16, according to organizer Pat Mastroianni, who played the dreamy Joey Jeremiah.

WATCH BELOW: Degrassi Palooza

“Normally, a high school reunion is tedious, and you really don’t want to go,” Mastroianni, 47, said. “For many of our socially awkward fans … this is the high school reunion they want to go to.”

READ MORE: ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ cast reuniting at Toronto Fan Expo

At the request of the show’s rights-holders, Mastroianni stresses that the event at the Westin Toronto Airport Hotel is in no way affiliated with the official Degrassi franchise. Mastroianni is self-financing the convention and broke even a few weeks ago after selling 300 tickets.

The schedule for the event includes a bus tour of the Toronto locations where Degrassi was shot and a trivia contest.

It also includes activities like a cosplay competition where fans will whip out the hairspray and don their ’80s finest, and a throwback karaoke and dance party.

There will be around 25 cast members and crew members on the guest list for the three-day festival including Nicole Stoffman, who played Stephanie Kaye; Amanda Stepto, who played Christine (Spike) Nelson; and Stefan Brogren, who played Archie (Snake) Simpson, and Stacie Mistysyn, who played Caitlin Ryan.

The lineup of cast members has been sorted into groups of five. Each group will meet with fans, sign autographs and hold photo-ops that can cost up to $70.

READ MORE: Raptors make NBA history by defeating Warriors to win Finals

Mastroianni said that the costs are only meant to cover their costs of travel and accommodations of the Degrassi alum.

He said his goal with Degrassi Palooza is to erase the high-school-esque hierarchy that elevates the celebrity “cool kids” above their adoring masses.

“We all made it through that very awkward stage in our life, and we’re on the other side,” said Mastroianni. “We’re still sometimes a little bit shy and awkward and anxiety-ridden, and that’s OK. We’re allowed to feel that way, and we can teach each other some life lessons along the way.”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber says Tom Cruise challenge a ‘joke’: ‘He’d probably whoop my a–‘

If fans purchase weekend passes to Degrassi Palooza they will receive access to things such as screenings of never released candid on-set behind-the-scenes videos and slide shows filmed by the cast, all day Q&As with cast and crew and special guests (45-60 minutes in length each), and Saturday evening complimentary screening of the 2-hour Degrassi finale movie School’s Out and more.

According to the Eventbrite page for Degrassi Palooza the full cast attending will be:

Stefan Brogren – Snake

Amanda Stepto – Spike

Kirsten Bourne Kelly – Tessa Effing Campanelli

Stacie Mistysyn – Caitlin

Pat Mastroianni – Joey

Nicole Stoffman – Stephanie Kaye

Rebecca Haines-Saah – Kathleen Mead

Dayo Ade – B.L.T

Maureen McKay – Michelle

Dan Woods – Mr. Raditch

Michelle Goodeve – Ms. Avery

Chrisa Erodotos – Diana

Cathy Keenan – Liz

Maureen Deiseach – Heather Farrell

Angela Deiseach – Erika Farrell

Siluck Saysanasy – Yick Yu

Jacy Hunter – Amy Holmes

Billy Parrott – Shane

Niki Kemeny – Voula

Darrin Brown – Dwayne

Arlene Lott – Nancy

David Parcells – Claude

Creative Team

Kit Hood – Co-Creator, Producer and Director

Judy Shiner – Art Director,Acting Coach, Set Designer, Wardrobe

Yan Moore – Head Writer

Kathryn Ellis – Author and Publicist

— With files from the Canadian Press

twitter-follow screen_name=’KatieScottNews’]