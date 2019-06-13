Winnipeg Jets sign top pick from 2018 NHL Draft

The Winnipeg Jets signed their first pick of the 2018 NHL Draft on Thursday.

The Jets announced they’ve signed forward David Gustafsson to a three-year entry level contract. The deal will pay him an average of $925,000 per season.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Jets in the second round, 60th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s already completed two seasons as a professional.

Gustafsson played for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League the past two years. He had two goals and 10 assists in 36 games last season.

The Swedish product also played for his country at the World Junior Championships where he recorded three assists in five games.

