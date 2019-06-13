Winnipeg City Hall abuzz with hive of new neighbours

Winnipeg’s City Hall is usually a hive of political wheeling and dealing, but the building was abuzz Thursday with news of its latest visitors.

A controlled hive of European honey bees from local Beeproject Apiaries has taken over a portion of the second-floor roof for the summer.

The bees – who will forage on urban gardens, which include fruit trees and lilacs inside City Hall – will be part of two free beekeeping workshops that will be open to the public.

“This hive offers visitors and employees at City Hall an opportunity to experience urban beekeeping” said city environmental coordinator Lindsay Mierau.

“Beekeeping creates a connection between agriculture, economy, and urban life, making City Hall the perfect location for our fuzzy friends.”

The controlled hive is capable of producing 100 lbs of honey in a year.

