Guelph’s StoneHammer Brewing resurrected by local entrepreneur

Beer lovers in Guelph and Ontario can rejoice with the news that StoneHammer Brewing has been resurrected.

The brand, recipes and brewing facilities have been acquired by local entrepreneur Mike Oosterveld.

“We’re proud to bring back StoneHammer and give Ontario craft beer lovers a taste of what they’ve been missing,” Oosterveld said in a news release.

It was originally founded in the mid-1990s, but the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but the deal with Oosterveld was completed late last year.

StoneHammer Dark Ale will be available at select bars and restaurants in Guelph starting this weekend and there are plans to reopen the brewery and taproom on Elmira Road in July.

“For the relaunch, we’ll start with bringing back an old favourite,” Oosterveld said.

“As sales and production ramp up over the next several months, we’ll reintroduce more StoneHammer signature brews including Red Ale, Pilsner and Coffee Stout.”

In time for Father’s Day, beer lovers can ask for the dark ale at NV Kitchen + Bar, La Reina, Bread Bar and the Delta Hotel. It’s also apart of rotational craft beer taps at Baker Street Station and Royal Electric.

Oosterveld is also the founder of Fixed Gear Brewing that opened in Guelph’s Junction neighbourhood in 2018.

According to a news release, he had remained quietly in the background as he wound up a career in the automotive sector, but he jumped at the opportunity to acquire StoneHammer.

“Not only does StoneHammer give us strong brand recognition to build another revenue stream, its equipment and canning line will allow us to brew, package, ship and sell beer at our current capacity,” he said.

“Brewing is not just a business. It’s a community. That’s the best part of it.”