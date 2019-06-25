Crime Beat podcast: The day Mark Mariani came face-to-face with evil

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells the story of a man who came face-to-face with pure evil.

Mark Mariani, 47, suffered from Crohn’s disease for more than half of his life.

On Oct. 1, 2010, Mariani was given new hope thanks to medical advancements. Doctors told him he might not need his colostomy bag anymore.

The next night, he headed to his favourite western bar to do some two-steppin’ and meet up with friends.

It was the following morning when Mariani’s family received a call from police.

READ MORE: Neo-Nazi man appeals murder conviction in 2010 fatal beating

Mariani was found dead in a Calgary strip mall parking lot — his keys, wallet and cell phone were found in a nearby alley.

READ MORE: Calgary white supremacist denied bid for reduced sentence in murder of Mark Mariani

Follow along as homicide detectives investigate the murder of Mark Mariani and unravel the shocking reason why he was killed.

