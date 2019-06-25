Crime
June 25, 2019 6:00 am

Crime Beat podcast: The day Mark Mariani came face-to-face with evil

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Mark Mariani, 47, was murdered in northwest Calgary Oct. 3, 2010.

Obtained by Global News
On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells the story of a man who came face-to-face with pure evil.

Mark Mariani, 47, suffered from Crohn’s disease for more than half of his life.

Mariani-victim



Obtained by Global News
Robert Reitmeier

Robert Reitmeier.

Courtesy: The Calgary Herald
Reitmeier-Calgary-Herald

Robert Reitmeier being escorted by homicide detectives after his arrest for the murder of Mark Mariani.

Calgary Herald
Sturrup

On Oct. 1, 2010, Mariani was given new hope thanks to medical advancements. Doctors told him he might not need his colostomy bag anymore.

The next night, he headed to his favourite western bar to do some two-steppin’ and meet up with friends.

It was the following morning when Mariani’s family received a call from police.

READ MORE: Neo-Nazi man appeals murder conviction in 2010 fatal beating

Mariani was found dead in a Calgary strip mall parking lot — his keys, wallet and cell phone were found in a nearby alley.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Calgary white supremacist denied bid for reduced sentence in murder of Mark Mariani

Follow along as homicide detectives investigate the murder of Mark Mariani and unravel the shocking reason why he was killed.

