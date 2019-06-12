Two arrested after police chase in Penticton

A car chase in the South Okanagan on Tuesday afternoon ended with spike belts and Penticton RCMP making two arrests.

Police say the chase started around 4:30 p.m., when officers from the Targeted Enforcement Unit spotted a wanted man they were searching for, Lawrence Jordan Brown, in a vehicle along Green Mountain Road.

According to police, the vehicle fled from them at a high rate of speed, heading east down Green Mountain Road. Police say they tried intercepting the vehicle, which drove erratically along Penticton Indian Band land.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP asking for help in finding man with outstanding warrants

Spike belts were deployed, which slowed the vehicle. Police say the unnamed driver was immediately arrested, while Brown took off on foot.

“In trying to apprehend Brown, we’ve expended enormous resources. These prolific offenders are responsible for over 80 per cent of the crime in our community,” said Penticton RCMP Cst. James Grandy.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 29, 2019): Chaotic car chase and street brawl in Surrey caught on camera

“These offenders are seldom related with the social issues we see in the downtown cores of our communities, but are committed to a criminal lifestyle, that drives crime in our communities,” added RCMP Superintendent Ted De Jager.

“Every patrol watch, our [Targeted Enforcement Unit], [Community Safety and Enforcement Team] and even the plane from Kelowna were dedicated to removing this individual from our streets, after an extensive crime spree from Kelowna to Keremeos.”

READ MORE: Okanagan mom calls for action after daughter struck by vehicle while trying to avoid drug user in underpass

De Jager added “I could not be more proud of the members of this detachment for the work they do every day.”

Police say Brown, along with the driver, was held in custody on numerous warrants and additional charges. He was to appear in Penticton court on Wednesday facing charges of theft under $5,000, breach of probation, driving with a suspended licence and disguising his face with an intent to commit an offence.