Quebec’s police watchdog investigates car chase that seriously injured suspect

Quebec’s police watchdog is looking into a car chase involving law enforcement that seriously injured a 46-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), police were alerted by a driver at around 3 a.m. Sunday that someone had hit their car.

Officers then approached the suspect with their vehicle’s lights and siren on, but the suspect fled, according to the press release.

He allegedly sped through several red lights and hit a second vehicle while fleeing the officers. Police then stopped to assist the driver of the second vehicle while the suspect continued to get away, the press release states.

The 46-year-old suspect then allegedly hit a third vehicle before crashing into a tree.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

None of the other drivers were hurt.

The BEI is asking anyone with information to come forward through its website.