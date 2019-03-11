Winnipeg driver dinged for weapons, meth, and more after stolen car chase

The Winnipeg police AIR 1 helicopter tracked a stolen car early Thursday morning, which led to a chase, arrest, and a laundry list of charges for the 19-year-old driver.

The vehicle was first spotted just before 4 a.m., stuck in the snow near a baseball diamond in Whittier Park.

Police said the helicopter unit noticed that the vehicle matched the description of a car that had been stolen a week earlier from the Tyndall Park area, so they began to follow it and informed officers on the ground.

The driver refused to stop for police and the chase continued until a “stop stick” tire deflation device was used and the tires deflated. The stolen car eventually came to a stop at the entrance of a back lane near Cumberland Avenue and Kennedy Street.

Police said the driver refused to leave the vehicle and continued to try to drive on the deflated tires, until he was eventually pulled out a driver’s side window and safely taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle turned up an 18-inch machete, break-in tools, a .270 Winchester ammunition cartridge and a small amount of meth.

Further investigation revealed that the man had been involved in a Spence Avenue home invasion 12 hours earlier where two people were injured. Police continue to investigate that incident.

Joseph Peter Hunter, 19, faces charges of motor vehicle theft, meth possession, weapon possession, possessing break-in instruments, failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a probation order, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and breaking and entering.

He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply, and remains in custody.

