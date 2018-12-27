Suspicious vehicle leads to foot chase and charges, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man faces charges after police investigated a suspicious vehicle Thursday morning.

The vehicle, in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Andrews Street, was flagged as suspicious by cops around 1:45 a.m.

It was registered to a woman who didn’t live in Winnipeg and was being driven by a man. When police turned around to check the vehicle, the driver got out and fled on foot.

The driver was later found hiding in the basement of a Manitoba Avenue home.

After searching the vehicle, police found a BB gun under the driver’s seat.

Jesse Troy John Lafreniere, 33, faces charges of possessing a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Three other people inside the vehicle were also arrested at the scene. They were released from custody without charges.

Police were later able to determine that the vehicle’s owner had loaned it to one of the people in the car.

