Winnipeg car theft suspect resists arrest, breaks cop’s hand

A Winnipeg police officer suffered a broken hand Thursday night during an incident with an uncooperative suspect.

Around 10:20 p.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle in traffic. With the help of the Air1 helicopter, they tracked the stolen vehicle through St. Boniface, the Exchange District, Point Douglas and Elmwood, until it eventually came to a stop in a Talbot Avenue back lane.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – left the vehicle and attempted to walk away, but were caught by police.

The male suspect resisted arrest, and during the struggle that ensued, the officer’s hand was broken.

Police discovered keys to the stolen vehicle as well as a stolen debit card when they searched the man.

Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 25, faces charges of resisting a peace officer, possessing property obtained by crime (both over and under $5,000), failing to comply with a probation order, and driving without a licence or with an invalid licence.

He was detained in custody.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman was also charged for possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was released on a promise to appear.

