Driver of stolen car hospitalized after allegedly robbing Winnipeg beer store, police chase
One man is in hospital after an early-morning pursuit that followed a beer store robbery, said Winnipeg police.
The incident began around 11:50 Wednesday night when police responded to an armed robbery at a beer vendor in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street. The suspects sped off in a stolen vehicle.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police spotted the stolen car in the St. John’s area and pursued it.
Five minutes later, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control on a highway ramp between the Perimeter Highway and Main Street.
Police said a man tried to run from the crash but collapsed soon afterward. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating because the man was hospitalized with, they said, a collapsed lung and broken ribs.
