Penticton RCMP asking for help in finding man with outstanding warrants

South Okanagan RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year old Lawrence Jordan Brown.

Brown is wanted on several warrants, including theft under $5,000, driving while suspended and failing to comply with his probation orders.

READ MORE: Tear gas used during execution of ‘dynamic’ overnight Kelowna search warrant

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.