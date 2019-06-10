Penticton RCMP asking for help in finding man with outstanding warrants
South Okanagan RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year old Lawrence Jordan Brown.
Brown is wanted on several warrants, including theft under $5,000, driving while suspended and failing to comply with his probation orders.
Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
