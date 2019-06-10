Crime
June 10, 2019
Updated: June 10, 2019 5:14 pm

Penticton RCMP asking for help in finding man with outstanding warrants

By Danielle Ducharme Global News

RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating Lawrence Jordan Brown.

South Okanagan RCMP officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year old Lawrence Jordan Brown.

Brown is wanted on several warrants, including theft under $5,000, driving while suspended and failing to comply with his probation orders.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

