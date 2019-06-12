Crime
June 12, 2019 3:40 pm

Fatal fire in Fredericton being investigated as a homicide, victim’s identity released

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fredericton police are investigating a fire and sudden death at a home on Canterbury Drive.

Megan Yamoah/Global News
A A

A suspicious fire in Fredericton that left a 23-year-old man dead is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Fredericton Fire Department responded to the fire on Canterbury Drive on June 5 at around 5:20 a.m.

READ MORE: N.B. police investigating house fire, sudden death as suspicious

Police say the blaze was quickly extinguished and the remains of a man were found inside.

The victim has been identified as Cody Alexander Cleghorn, of Beaverdam, N.B.

WATCH: Fredericton police investigating sudden death following fire

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe the arson was a random act.

Police have said the burnt-out home is known to them, as they have attended the building on a few different occasions.

Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video who was in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaze
Canterbury Drive
Crime
Fire
Fredericton
Fredericton Fire
Fredericton Fire Department
Fredericton Police Force
Homicide
New Brunswick

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.