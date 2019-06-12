Fatal fire in Fredericton being investigated as a homicide, victim’s identity released

A suspicious fire in Fredericton that left a 23-year-old man dead is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Fredericton Fire Department responded to the fire on Canterbury Drive on June 5 at around 5:20 a.m.

Police say the blaze was quickly extinguished and the remains of a man were found inside.

The victim has been identified as Cody Alexander Cleghorn, of Beaverdam, N.B.

No arrests have been made, but police do not believe the arson was a random act.

Police have said the burnt-out home is known to them, as they have attended the building on a few different occasions.

Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video who was in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.