Fatal fire in Fredericton being investigated as a homicide, victim’s identity released
A suspicious fire in Fredericton that left a 23-year-old man dead is now being investigated as a homicide.
The Fredericton Fire Department responded to the fire on Canterbury Drive on June 5 at around 5:20 a.m.
Police say the blaze was quickly extinguished and the remains of a man were found inside.
The victim has been identified as Cody Alexander Cleghorn, of Beaverdam, N.B.
No arrests have been made, but police do not believe the arson was a random act.
Police have said the burnt-out home is known to them, as they have attended the building on a few different occasions.
Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video who was in the area around the time of the fire is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
