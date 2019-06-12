Baby delivered in Calgary grocery store parking lot: EMS

EMS rushed to a Calgary grocery store on Wednesday morning for reports of a woman going into labour – but said the baby was born before they arrived.

Alberta Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the Sobeys in the community of McKenzie Towne at around 8 a.m.

The mother was in a vehicle in the parking lot, and was assisted in the delivery of her child by a family member.

When they arrived, EMS provided basic care to mom and baby. Spokesperson Adam Loria said both were in good health but were transported to hospital for precautionary reasons.

READ MORE: Student hopes to prevent children being left in hot cars with new car seat