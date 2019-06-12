Bell MTS Place to become ‘Jurassic Park 204’ for Raptors viewing party
Are you ready for Jurassic Park 204?
Unfortunately, it’s not a Winnipeg-set entry in the popular dinosaur film series, but it is a chance for local hoop fans to watch the Toronto Raptors’ championship bid at Bell MTS Place.
The downtown arena will open its doors for a viewing party for game six of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
If the Raptors don’t win Thursday night, a game seven viewing party will also be held Sunday night.
The doors open at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 8 p.m. tip-off.
The arena’s lower bowl will be open to fans, and admission is free, but fans are encouraged to bring a tin for the bin in support of Winnipeg Harvest.
