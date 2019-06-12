Toronto Raptors

June 12, 2019 12:35 pm

Bell MTS Place to become ‘Jurassic Park 204’ for Raptors viewing party

By Online Journalist  Global News

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 7, 2019.

AP Photo/Tony Avelar, Pool
Are you ready for Jurassic Park 204?

Unfortunately, it’s not a Winnipeg-set entry in the popular dinosaur film series, but it is a chance for local hoop fans to watch the Toronto Raptors’ championship bid at Bell MTS Place.

The downtown arena will open its doors for a viewing party for game six of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

If the Raptors don’t win Thursday night, a game seven viewing party will also be held Sunday night.

The doors open at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 8 p.m. tip-off.

The arena’s lower bowl will be open to fans, and admission is free, but fans are encouraged to bring a tin for the bin in support of Winnipeg Harvest.

