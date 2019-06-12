Bell MTS Place to become ‘Jurassic Park 204’ for Raptors viewing party

Are you ready for Jurassic Park 204?

Unfortunately, it’s not a Winnipeg-set entry in the popular dinosaur film series, but it is a chance for local hoop fans to watch the Toronto Raptors’ championship bid at Bell MTS Place.

The downtown arena will open its doors for a viewing party for game six of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: NBA, NFL adding extra cash into Winnipeg businesses’ pockets

If the Raptors don’t win Thursday night, a game seven viewing party will also be held Sunday night.

The doors open at Bell MTS Place at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 8 p.m. tip-off.

The arena’s lower bowl will be open to fans, and admission is free, but fans are encouraged to bring a tin for the bin in support of Winnipeg Harvest.

It's Jurassic Park 204! Bell MTS Place will host a viewing party of Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the @Raptors take on @warriors on June 13. Free admission, bring a tin for the bin. pic.twitter.com/PJLnDNECOj — Bell MTS Place (@bellmtsplace) June 12, 2019

WATCH: Pro basketball player explains how she’s giving back to local students