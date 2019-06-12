Husky pleads guilty to 3 charges in Saskatchewan oil spill

Husky Oil Operations Ltd., a subsidiary of Husky Energy, has pleaded guilty in a pipeline leak that sent oil spilling into a major river that provides drinking water for a number of Saskatchewan communities.

The oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016 forced the cities of North Battleford, Prince Albert and Melfort to shut off their water intakes for almost two months.

The Calgary-based company entered guilty pleas on three environmental charges in provincial court in Lloydminster, Sask., on Wednesday.

It pleaded guilty to one charge each under the federal Fisheries Act and the Migratory Birds Convention Act for depositing or permitting the deposit of a substance harmful to birds and fish.

Husky also pleaded guilty to one charge under Saskatchewan’s Environment Management and Protection Act.

Seven other federal charges were withdrawn.

Forty per cent of the leaked material reached the North Saskatchewan River, while the remainder was contained to the land.

A 19-month joint federal and provincial investigation led to nine federal charges for Husky. The offences fall under legislation including the Fisheries Act and Migratory Birds Protection Act.

The Saskatchewan government confirmed in March 2018 that Husky also faced one charge under the province’s Environment Management and Protection Act.

When the charges were laid, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Energy and Resources said it wouldn’t release its investigation report until the conclusion of the court process.

Husky has previously accepted full responsibility for the spill. The company also stated it has spent $90 million to remove 210,000 litres of blended oil from the environment.

-With files from The Canadian Press