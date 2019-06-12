Toronto Raptors party announced for Game 6 of NBA Finals in Bracebridge

A viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be held at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena on Thursday by the Griffin GastroPub.

The Town of Bracebridge’s first viewing party was held for Game 4 in the parking lot behind 23 Dominion St. on Friday.

“Given the weather forecast for this week, we felt it was safer to host Game 6 under cover and we were able to secure the Bracebridge Arena on short notice,” Jed Corbeil, the Griffin GastroPub co-owner, said in a statement. “We’re really pumped about this series and the excitement that it has brought the country.”

Doors to the arena will open at 7 p.m.

Attendees can park in the parking lots, but entry to the building will be restricted to the Zamboni entrance on Hiram Street.

The public is able to bring their own lawn chairs to the event.

“It doesn’t matter what part of the country you are in, everyone is wrapped up in this year’s historic NBA Finals,” Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said in a statement.

